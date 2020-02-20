Global  

Agar takes hat trick for Australia in T20 vs South Africa

Friday, 21 February 2020
Spin bowler Ashton Agar has taken a hat trick for Australia against South Africa in his first over of the series-opening Twenty20
Agar hat trick, Australia thumps SA on return after scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ashton Agar took a hat trick and Australia thumped South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 on Friday, showing absolutely no signs of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The AgeReuters India

Steve Smith: Looking forward to hostile reception from South Africa fans

Ahead of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to the hostile reception...
Mid-Day


scroll_in

scroll.in RT @thefield_in: #SAvAUS South Africa suffer their worst defeat in T20Is after Ashton Agar’s dream bowling effort (that included a hat-tr… 47 minutes ago

thefield_in

The Field #SAvAUS South Africa suffer their worst defeat in T20Is after Ashton Agar’s dream bowling effort (that included a… https://t.co/sbR3EIRGet 47 minutes ago

AsumeTech

AsumeTech SA v AUS, 1st T20I: Ashton Agar takes hat-trick as Australia crush South Africa by 107 runs https://t.co/xyO9USjfXN https://t.co/q3SoEFvyjN 52 minutes ago

CricXtasy

CricXtasy Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar took a hat-trick as Australia crushed South Africa by 107 runs in the first Twenty20 i… https://t.co/uz6qjI5VT2 1 hour ago

GregLucas07

Greg Lucas RT @adambspencer: Well blow me over. Ashton Agar takes a hat trick en route to five for as Australia crush S At!!! 3 hours ago

adambspencer

Adam Spencer Well blow me over. Ashton Agar takes a hat trick en route to five for as Australia crush S At!!! https://t.co/ykEnd0vtkY 3 hours ago

sportingnewsau

Sporting News Australia Ashton Agar takes hat-trick as Steve Smith and David Warner enjoy mixed South Africa returns in Australia's T20 rom… https://t.co/t23yVptg6r 7 hours ago

VOICE_2U

HAFEEZ PARDESI Australian Spinner Ashton Agar Takes Hat-Trick In Johannesburg T20I During Australia’s first T20I in 2020, the 26-y… https://t.co/fy8Dv3lTKv 7 hours ago

