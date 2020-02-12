Global  

USWNT players seeking over $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer Federation in gender discrimination lawsuit

CBS Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The USWNT is asking the judge for a pretrial decision ruling in their favor
 The U.S. Women&apos;s National Team is asking a judge to award them $66.7 million in damages and forgo a trial in its gender discrimination lawsuit.

U.S. Women's National Team Asks For $66.7M In Soccer Federation Suit

U.S. Women's National Team Asks For $66.7M In Soccer Federation SuitWatch VideoThe U.S. Women's National Team's gender discrimination lawsuit has taken another turn. The players and the U.S. Soccer Federation filed separate...
Newsy

US soccer men’s union says women’s pay should be tripled

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. men’s national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR

footymania247

Football Mania ⚽️ USWNT players seeking over $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer Federation in gender discrimination lawsuit https://t.co/VbrjMGEqb8 14 minutes ago

quick13

F. Quick RT @KTLA: Players with @USWNT are suing @ussoccer in a federal gender discrimination lawsuit seeking over $66 million in damages for unfair… 14 minutes ago

KTLA

KTLA Players with @USWNT are suing @ussoccer in a federal gender discrimination lawsuit seeking over $66 million in dama… https://t.co/GUvQtwHXrc 23 minutes ago

footyn247

Football News 24/7 The USWNT is asking the judge for a pretrial decision ruling in their favor https://t.co/9rV0fcm9sy 40 minutes ago

imavalentine5

Nancy RT @thehill: USWNT players seeking over $66 million in discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer Federation https://t.co/4AjGWMlrHY https://… 54 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb USWNT players seeking over $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer Federation in gender discrimination lawsuit… https://t.co/CP7i3Etjdl 1 hour ago

NewsBaseballUSA

Baseball News USWNT players seeking over $66 million in damages from U.S. Soccer Federation in gender discrimination laws… https://t.co/Zs8w6aiV55 1 hour ago

Ms_SportsBiz

Aileen McManamon ☘️ RT @DrLindseyDarvin: Breaking: USWNT Players Seeking Over $66 Million in Damages in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit The damages were includ… 4 hours ago

