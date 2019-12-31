Global  

Wayne Rooney marks 500th appearance in English league football with incredibly cheeky Panenka penalty for Derby

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020
“Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!” These were the words uttered by Clive Tyldesley when Rooney, who at the time was a plucky 16-year-old Evertonian, burst onto the scene in 2002 with an incredible strike to beat Arsenal. It’s fair to say those words were more than justified as Rooney has had a wonderful career since. […]
 Wayne Rooney scored on his 500th English league appearance, but it wasn't enough to give Derby victory over Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Derby Country striker Martyn Waghorn talks about why Wayne Rooney is so important to the club, with the former England captain set to make his 500th league appearance in English football

Wayne Rooney will provide Derby with a huge lift and they cannot be ruled out of contention for a Championship play-off spot, says Lee Hendrie.

Aleksandar Mitrovic rescues a point for Fulham at Derby as Wayne Rooney marks his 500th appearance in English league football by scoring a Panenka penalty.
Wayne Rooney marked his 500th career league appearance with a goal but it wasn’t enough to help Derby beat Fulham as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at...
