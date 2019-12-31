Wayne Rooney marks 500th appearance in English league football with incredibly cheeky Panenka penalty for Derby

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

“Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!” These were the words uttered by Clive Tyldesley when Rooney, who at the time was a plucky 16-year-old Evertonian, burst onto the scene in 2002 with an incredible strike to beat Arsenal. It’s fair to say those words were more than justified as Rooney has had a wonderful career since. […] 👓 View full article

