Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Premier League scores LIVE: Chelsea v Spurs and Leicester v Man City on talkSPORT’s GameDay special with Wilder vs Fury 2 to cap it all off

Premier League scores LIVE: Chelsea v Spurs and Leicester v Man City on talkSPORT’s GameDay special with Wilder vs Fury 2 to cap it all off

talkSPORT Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
It’s heavyweight weekend on talkSPORT. In addition to GameDay, Saturday will see the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury title fight end a bumper day of sport – all live on talkSPORT. But first there is a huge London derby between two teams where there is no love lost in Chelsea and Tottenham. While Liverpool are […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose Mourinho: I have no complaints about my players

Jose Mourinho: I have no complaints about my players 00:44

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho holds a press conference after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City

At the stats ahead of Leicester's Premier League clash with Man City.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League scores LIVE: Liverpool, Leeds and Southampton on talkSPORT’s GameDay special

GameDay is back this weekend and we’ve got another bumper day of football for you all. The Premier League’s winter break is in full flow and the second half...
talkSPORT

Leicester vs Man City LIVE commentary, kick-off time, team news and exclusive coverage as battle for second heats up

Leicester and Manchester City continue their battle to finish second in the Premier League this weekend when they face off at the King Power. The pair have been...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Independent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kawowosports

Kawowo Sports Try time! Emmanuel Ecodu scores, extras added by Ivan Kirabo. Kobs 20-08 Rhinos https://t.co/7JXpWFDOYG 37 minutes ago

FootyZoneNet

FootyZone.net RT @JCPGATA: Premier League, Championship, La Liga and more: clockwatch – live!: * Follow the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyon… 2 hours ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS Premier League, Championship, La Liga and more: clockwatch – live!: * Follow the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier Leagu… https://t.co/SPRJA2Ltr8 2 hours ago

JCPGATA

JPDAILYSPORTS Premier League, Championship, La Liga and more: clockwatch – live!: * Follow the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier Leagu… https://t.co/8WASubNzC3 2 hours ago

petrodriguess

Pet Rodrigues RT @F365: HT: Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Giroud starts; Giroud scores. Chelsea dominant at the Bridge, Spurs short of ideas. Follow the actio… 2 hours ago

F365

Football365 HT: Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham Giroud starts; Giroud scores. Chelsea dominant at the Bridge, Spurs short of ideas. Fo… https://t.co/4DD9Qd2SR8 2 hours ago

kawowosports

Kawowo Sports Another penalty to Warriors. Pirates are caught offside again. Kinyai scores from right infront of the posts. War… https://t.co/tLgLe97jis 3 hours ago

UFCBOXINGLIVET1

UFC&BOXING LIVE TV [Soccer/Free]Chelsea vs Tottenham Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, Premier League preview Live Now:… https://t.co/1H90XC8fK2 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.