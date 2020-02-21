Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds

Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds

CBS Sports Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
There's hope the two best female boxers of all time might step into the ring to face off
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tavotheone

@OsirisTHEONE RT @MarkTaffetMedia: Breaking News: ⁦@TheRealLailaAli⁩ hints at potential comeback for ⁦@Claressashields⁩ fight! https://t.co/EhzvMDqWPH 4 minutes ago

JacobNBrown1992

Jacob Brown Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds https://t.co/5NAPEkjm6Z 26 minutes ago

MarkTaffetMedia

Mark Taffet Breaking News: ⁦@TheRealLailaAli⁩ hints at potential comeback for ⁦@Claressashields⁩ fight! https://t.co/EhzvMDqWPH 30 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds… https://t.co/N0bY6zmfPE 52 minutes ago

esportsws

Sports News Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds https://t.co/jpejmCZoDL 1 hour ago

DeRay_Shawn

Shawn DeRay RT @SXMUrbanView: Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds @karenhunter -… 1 hour ago

SXMUrbanView

SiriusXM Urban View Laila Ali hints at potential comeback for Claressa Shields fight, three-division world champion responds… https://t.co/46rTKc9lzv 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.