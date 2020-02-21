Global  

What's going on with the NFL CBA vote? Everything you need to know

ESPN Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The NFLPA has put off a vote for a new collective bargaining agreement after the 32 team owners approved the proposal. What happens now?
Player reps put NFL CBA vote on hold, hope to use Combine to work out kinks

What I'm Hearing: NFLPA player reps delayed the vote on CBA proposal that would increase regular season to 17 games and expand playoffs. As Mike Jones reports,...
USATODAY.com

NFL notebook: Owners approve new CBA, await players

After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement,...
Reuters Also reported by •ESPN

