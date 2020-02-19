Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jets acquire Winnipeg native Cody Eakin from Golden Knights for draft pick

Jets acquire Winnipeg native Cody Eakin from Golden Knights for draft pick

CBC.ca Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Winnipeg Jets are bringing centre Cody Eakin home. The Jets acquired the Winnipeg-born centre from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cody Eakin traded from Knights to hometown Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Cody Eakin is going home to Winnipeg. The Jets acquired the Winnipeg-born center from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for a...
Seattle Times

Kings send veteran defenceman Alec Martinez to Golden Knights for pair of picks

Los Angeles Kings GM Rob Blake continued the team’s rebuild Wednesday, moving 32-year-old defenceman Alec Martinez to Vegas for the Golden Knights' 2020...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Jets acquire Winnipeg native Eakin from Knights https://t.co/4XNWVSJkbJ 22 minutes ago

Kingslev1

Kingslev Jets acquire Winnipeg native Cody Eakin from Golden Knights for draft pick https://t.co/EN9ab18rTg https://t.co/597c8zsrMU 33 minutes ago

coffeeguy46

Coffeeguy Jets acquire Winnipeg native Cody Eakin from Golden Knights for draft pick https://t.co/RNH7g7516X https://t.co/XkNbaF7gkT 34 minutes ago

alliefromwpg

Allie Szarkiewicz🌹 Jets pull another trade, acquire Winnipeg native Eakin from Vegas - NHL News - HockeyFeed https://t.co/I9B4JdYy76 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.