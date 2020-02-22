Global  

Fury and Wilder weigh in big for their big heavyweight fight

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Fury and Wilder weigh in big for their big heavyweight fight
News video: Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title 02:00

 Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury had...

Fury and Wilder weigh in big for their big heavyweight fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder made one last appearance Friday before their big heavyweight title fight, weighing in and taunting each other...
Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder by TKO in Round 7

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in their big Saturday night rematch by way of technical knockout in the seventh round. Fury is now the WBC Heavyweight...
