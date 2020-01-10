Canada cruises past Dominican Republic to open men's basketball AmeriCup qualifier

Global  

Former NBA player Andrew Nicholson had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada's men's basketball team to an 89-72 win over the Dominican Republic on Friday in the opener of their FIBA AmeriCup 2021 qualifying tournament.
