Reports: Lakers to waive DeMarcus Cousins to make room to sign Markieff Morris
Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Last week it was thought DeMarcus Cousins could see the court for the Lakers in the playoffs. Now he'll have to continue his rehab as a free agent.
