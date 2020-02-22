Global  

Reports: Lakers to waive DeMarcus Cousins to make room to sign Markieff Morris

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Last week it was thought DeMarcus Cousins could see the court for the Lakers in the playoffs. Now he'll have to continue his rehab as a free agent.
Sources: Lakers waiving Cousins to open spot

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving DeMarcus Cousins, who hasn't played this season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee, league sources tell ESPN's...
ESPN

