Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ 17-0 at lunch after India dismissed for 165

UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ 17-0 at lunch after India dismissed for 165

Reuters India Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Tom Latham and Tom Blundell guided New Zealand to 17 without loss at lunch on the second day of the first test against India on Saturday after the visitors had been dismissed for 165 about an hour before the break at the Basin Reserve.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3 [Video]India vs New Zealand | 1st Test update: Men in Blue trail by 39 runs on Day 3

India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published

Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News [Video]Ravi Shastri Throws Major Update on MS Dhoni's future in Team India | Oneindia News

Throwing a major update on the future of veteran India cricketer MS Dhoni, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri said the wicketkeeper-batsman will be in contention for the World T20 if the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Zealand 0-17 at lunch after India all out for 165

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell guided New Zealand to 17 without loss at lunch on the second day of the first Test against India on Saturday after the visitors had...
The Age

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Shaw hits quick 50 as India reach lunch on 85-2

Prithvi Shaw scored a quickfire half century but New Zealand sent back both of India's openers to leave the tourists on 85 for two at lunch on the first day of...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.