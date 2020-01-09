UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ 17-0 at lunch after India dismissed for 165

Tom Latham and Tom Blundell guided New Zealand to 17 without loss at lunch on the second day of the first test against India on Saturday after the visitors had been dismissed for 165 about an hour before the break at the Basin Reserve.

