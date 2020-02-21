Global  

Cricket-Australian Agar’s horrible feeling turns to delight with hat-trick

Reuters India Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Australia's Ashton Agar said he had felt horrible going into Friday’s Twenty20 international against South Africa at The Wanderers but the left-arm spinner came out of the game with the greatest moment of his cricketing life.
