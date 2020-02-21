Global  

Women's WT20 Hat-trick will happen, says Poonam Yadav's father Raghuveer Singh

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Poonam Yadav may have been third time unlucky to clinch a hat-trick but her father Raghuveer Singh is sure that "one day" luck will shine.

"She came close to it [hat-trick] twice, but lady luck did not favour her.

However, I am sure she will grab the hat-trick one day," Yadav Sr said on Friday. "We are happy that her...
