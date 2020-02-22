Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 games Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Friday night for their 16th victory in 17 games Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Friday night for their 16th victory in 17 games 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this NBA News Now Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 games - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/XmpKZyjjkR https://t.co/tMZM1AJ4ox 20 minutes ago Sports News Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 games https://t.co/4F4gfrCkaB 34 minutes ago