Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 games

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Raptors beat Suns 118-101 for 16th win in 17 gamesPascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Phoenix Suns 118-101 on Friday night for their 16th victory in 17 games
