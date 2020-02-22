Steph Curry, daughters on hand for Sabrina Ionescu's 25th triple-double Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sabrina Ionescu had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists as Oregon routed Cal. Steph Curry said it was his daughters' first women's basketball game. 👓 View full article

