Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Everton told they should reject £100million transfer approach for Richarlison

Everton told they should reject £100million transfer approach for Richarlison

Daily Star Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Everton told they should reject £100million transfer approach for RicharlisonEverton signed Richarlison for £40m from Watford and the Brazilian was flourished since
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ancelotti: Richarlison is staying [Video]Ancelotti: Richarlison is staying

Carlo Ancelotti says Richarlison is happy at Everton and will not be leaving the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published

Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid [Video]Barca make 'extraordinary' Richarlison bid

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett brings the details of Barcelona's 'extraordinary' €100m (£85m) bid for Richarlison, which has been rejected by Everton.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:22Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.