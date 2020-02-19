Cricket: Kane Williamson shines as Black Caps take advantage over India on day two of first test
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Kane Williamson is back – and so, it seems, are the Black Caps.Williamson crafted an excellent 89 as the Black Caps took control of the first test against India, reaching stumps on day two at 216-5, with a 51-run lead after they...
Sir Richard Branson today (Fri 21/02) gave the world a first class view as he launched his new luxury Virgin Voyages cruise ship in Dover. The ship, christened Scarlet Lady, is the first of four Virgin..
Captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to put New Zealand in a strong position in the first Test before India struck back late on Saturday to remove... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters India •News24
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make a final inspection of the Basin Reserve pitch before confirming his side for the first test against India on... Reuters India Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •IndiaTimes