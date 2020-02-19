Global  

Cricket: Kane Williamson shines as Black Caps take advantage over India on day two of first test

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Kane Williamson shines as Black Caps take advantage over India on day two of first testKane Williamson is back – and so, it seems, are the Black Caps.Williamson crafted an excellent 89 as the Black Caps took control of the first test against India, reaching stumps on day two at 216-5, with a 51-run lead after they...
 India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.

