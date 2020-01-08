Sport24.co.za | Sri Lanka win toss, bowl in 1st West Indies ODI

Global  

News24 Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening one-day international against the West Indies in Colombo.
