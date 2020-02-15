Global  

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham

The Sport Review Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Blues will be eager to make a swift return to winning ways following a 2-0 loss to rivals Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Chelsea FC have seen their cushion in fourth place diminish as […]

The post Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Tottenham 01:17

 A look at the stats behind Chelsea's premier league clash against Tottenham.

