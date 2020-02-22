PM Modi a versatile genius: Justice Mishra

Shamim Parwez RT @tmkrishna: Such public display of sycophancy and we still expect the Supreme Court to be fair and untainted ! We are all fools https:… 14 seconds ago Shivesh Kumar🇮🇳 RT @PTI_News: Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi at International Judicial Conference, 2020 at SC… 30 seconds ago Kerala Kaumudi PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra https://t.co/EskYWSFJa5 47 seconds ago Salman Haider RT @anuragbhaskar_: I am teaching a course on Professional Ethics in Legal Profession, and every week I end up updating the syllabus for my… 50 seconds ago prnmohan RT @LiveLawIndia: PM Modi A Versatile Genius Who Thinks Globally And Acts Locally: Justice Arun Mishra https://t.co/VDzUDXzMfD @PMOIndia… 56 seconds ago Nj Kumar Nitesh yaduvanshi RT @amritabhinder: PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally, acts locally: Justice Arun Mishra https://t.co/WFqPatSCbf 1 minute ago மகிழன் RT @nandtara: Seriously deluded #CJIArunMishra worshipping at the temple of Modi. If he was such a darn genius why is he hiding an Ahmedaba… 1 minute ago V Shankar RT @nationalizer: PM Modi A Versatile Genius Who Thinks Globally And Acts Locally: Justice Arun Mishra https://t.co/TYSHzOYlfz 1 minute ago