Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
West Indies avoid a shock upset by Women's T20 World Cup debutants Thailand as they secure a seven-wicket victory in Perth.
News video: England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa 00:59

 England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event [Video]Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry excited for potential record crowd for a women's sporting event

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry hopes that hundreds of thousands will attend the women's T20 World Cup Final

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:21Published

Organisers launch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup [Video]Organisers launch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup

Dates and venues announced for 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup at launch at Eden Park.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:27Published


Sport24.co.za | West Indies ease past Thailand in T20 World Cup

The West Indies overcame a batting stutter to defeat gallant debutant Thailand by seven wickets at the women's Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Saturday.
News24 Also reported by •DNA

China to play 2022 World Cup qualifiers in neutral Thailand

China to play 2022 World Cup qualifiers in neutral ThailandChina will play two World Cup qualifying games next month in neutral Thailand because of the virus outbreak in the country
FOX Sports Also reported by •BBC SportDeutsche WelleZee NewsCBC.ca

nclinc

NCL Thailand impress but Stafanie Taylor helps West Indies over the line – West Indies earned an opening win but after… https://t.co/wHbxRYzlcr 38 seconds ago

KianJarvis

Kian Jarvis Women's T20 World Cup highlights: West Indies beat Thailand by seven wickets https://t.co/1g4oA25cbv 17 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Women’s T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth) has been published on Good News - https://t.co/x2ROvIAYbm 17 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Women's T20 World Cup highlights: West Indies beat Thailand by seven wickets https://t.co/QtKptESHaB via @vilnis11 https://t.co/YRxIbMEkjT 18 minutes ago

indiacom

India.com Heartwarming gesture... ❤️❤️ @T20WorldCup #ICCT20WorldCup @ThailandCricket https://t.co/0CojW5yawH 22 minutes ago

richard_waddy

City Abdab RT @cricketcomau: Hello! Thailand are up and about with a couple of brilliant pieces of fielding as West Indies slip to 3-27 against Thaila… 31 minutes ago

ClubPayLtd

ClubPay Ltd Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies avoid Thailand upset in Perth - BBC Sport https://t.co/2zpiz3GM64 36 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Women’s T20 World Cup highlights: West Indies beat Thailand by seven wickets) has been published on The Globe - https://t.co/SqBxhujdIM 38 minutes ago

