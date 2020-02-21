Global  

Both teams to score at St. Johnstone vs Rangers 1/1 for Sunday’s Scottish Premiership contest

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Competition: Scottish Premiership Market: Both teams to score Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 Looking to build off of their stunning European comeback on Thursday night, Rangers will make the trip to McDiarmid Park on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while St. Johnstone may have been disappointed to have only snatched a 1-1 draw away at […]

St Johnstone v Rangers

Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Scottish Premiership game between St Johnstone and Rangers.
BBC News

Tommy Wright makes Rangers vs Braga fixture claim as St Johnstone boss gives Europa League backing

Tommy Wright makes Rangers vs Braga fixture claim as St Johnstone boss gives Europa League backingSaints face Rangers on Sunday before taking on Celtic in a Scottish Cup quarter-final clash seven days later.
Daily Record

