Women's T20 World Cup highlights: West Indies beat Thailand by seven wickets

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Thailand give West Indies a scare before being beaten by seven wickets on their global debut at the Women's T20 World Cup in Perth.
News video: England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa 00:59

 England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand lose their first wicket

Thailand opener Nattaya Boochatham is caught by West Indies' Deandra Dottin at the T20 World Cup in Australia.
BBC Sport

WT20 World Cup: West Indies ease past debutants Thailand in seven-wicket win


Indian Express


