VAR Has a Place in Football But It Isn't Ready Yet – Kasper Schmeichel (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Leicester City and Denmark international goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes VAR is a good idea, but it isn’t being implemented very well at the moment. Kasper Schmeichel – on – VAR, Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers, and Leicester youngsters. Watch the full interview on Football Focus on @BBCOne at 12:00 (GMT) Saturday, 22 February.#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/h9ZM9XcBwB — BBC […]

The post VAR Has a Place in Football But It Isn’t Ready Yet – Kasper Schmeichel (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
