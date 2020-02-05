VAR Has a Place in Football But It Isn’t Ready Yet – Kasper Schmeichel (Video) Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Leicester City and Denmark international goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes VAR is a good idea, but it isn’t being implemented very well at the moment. Kasper Schmeichel – on – VAR, Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers, and Leicester youngsters. Watch the full interview on Football Focus on @BBCOne at 12:00 (GMT) Saturday, 22 February.#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/h9ZM9XcBwB — BBC […]



The post VAR Has a Place in Football But It Isn’t Ready Yet – Kasper Schmeichel (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

