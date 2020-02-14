Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka's Atapattu launches huge six against New Zealand

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu hits a huge six against New Zealand during their T20 Women's World Cup match in Perth.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa 00:59

 England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

