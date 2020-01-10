Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Carlo Ancelotti gives stern defence of under-fire Jordan Pickford

Carlo Ancelotti gives stern defence of under-fire Jordan Pickford

Team Talk Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Carlo Ancelotti believes goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has the required personality to shrug off the recent criticism of his performances.

The post Carlo Ancelotti gives stern defence of under-fire Jordan Pickford appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ancelotti rubbishes Pickford reports [Video]Ancelotti rubbishes Pickford reports

Everton manger Carlo Ancelotti has rubbished newspaper reports that he wants the club to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Jordan Pickford.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Pickford has personality to brush of criticism - Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti believes Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has the personality to shrug off the recent criticism of his performances.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.