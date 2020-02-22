Global  

Bristol City v West Brom LIVE: Build-up, early team news and Mark Ashton interview

Bristol Post Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Bristol City v West Brom LIVE: Build-up, early team news and Mark Ashton interviewLee Johnson's side take on Slaven Bilic's Championship table-toppers at Ashton Gate as they bid to get back into the top six.
Slaven Bilic makes one change as West Brom tackle Bristol City

Slaven Bilic makes one change as West Brom tackle Bristol CityWest Brom team news - Ahmed Hegazi has been given the nod ahead of Kyle Bartley at Ashton Gate
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City LIVE: Build up and early team news from John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town vs Bristol City LIVE: Build up and early team news from John Smith's StadiumThe Robins will look to get back to winning ways after consecutive losses to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion
Bristol Post


