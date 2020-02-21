Global  

“I’ve Got a Lot of Respect For Him” – Frank Lampard on His Former Boss Jose Mourinho (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard used to play for his club when the team was managed by the current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho. Speaking to the press ahead of their clash, Lampard said he has a lot of respect for Mourinho. Frank Lampard on Jose Mourinho 🗣"I've got respect for him" pic.twitter.com/BguIcxbPA7 — Football Daily […]

 Frank Lampard says he still has the utmost respect for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho but still wants his Chelsea side to beat them on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane [Video]Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

'Fantastic' Tottenham fighting for top four, says Mourinho [Video]"Fantastic" Tottenham fighting for top four, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho says Tottenham Hotspur have been fantastic since he joined the club and the players now find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table.

Chelsea news: Frank Lampard's Tottenham warning, Jose Mourinho's expectations, message for Kepa

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial clash at Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho go head-to-head in the battle to finish in the Premier...
Football.london

Four things Spurs boss Jose Mourinho could learn from his Chelsea prodigy Frank Lampard

Four things Spurs boss Jose Mourinho could learn from his Chelsea prodigy Frank LampardMourinho and Lampard prepare to face off for the third time in 18 months on Saturday as Tottenham travel across London to face Chelsea on Saturday
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.comtalkSPORT

