“I’ve Got a Lot of Respect For Him” – Frank Lampard on His Former Boss Jose Mourinho (Video)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard used to play for his club when the team was managed by the current Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho. Speaking to the press ahead of their clash, Lampard said he has a lot of respect for Mourinho. Frank Lampard on Jose Mourinho 🗣"I've got respect for him" pic.twitter.com/BguIcxbPA7 — Football Daily […]



