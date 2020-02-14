Global  

Jose Mourinho refuses to clarify why Dele Alli was dropped for Chelsea vs Tottenham

Football.london Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho refused to clarify his reasons for dropping Dele Alli for the huge Chelsea vs Tottenham clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon
News video: Jose explains Alli outburst

Jose explains Alli outburst 01:42

 Jose Mourinho explains Dele Alli's angry reaction to his substitution in the last-16 first-leg defeat against RB Leipzig and why his Tottenham side are in a 'really difficult situation'.

Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane [Video]Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

What leaves Jose in a fit of giggles? [Video]What leaves Jose in a fit of giggles?

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho was left in a fit of giggles when asked about injuries to his Tottenham squad.

Jose Mourinho plays down Dele Alli tantrum after Tottenham star slams boot in frustration and nearly takes Gedson Fernandes’ head off!

Dele Alli was raging after being substituted during Tottenham’s dismal 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. The...
Tottenham Hotspur Boss Jose Mourinho Speaks About Dele Alli’s Offensive Joke (Video)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho believes it was never an intention of Dele Alli to offend anyone. The attacking midfielder is facing potential punishment...
