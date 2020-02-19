Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash

Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash

Football.london Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clashTottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, and Spurs youngster Ryan Sessegnon has given his verdict on opponents Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Topps Match Attax unveil Chelsea cards with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham updates

Topps Match Attax unveil Chelsea cards with Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham updatesThree of Chelsea's talented academy graduates have been given Topps Match Attax cards for the very first time to celebrate their success in the 2019/20 season so...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Tammy Abraham sends message to Chelsea fans ahead of potential injury comeback against Tottenham

Tammy Abraham sends message to Chelsea fans ahead of potential injury comeback against TottenhamTammy Abraham missed the clash against Manchester United on Monday after failing to recover from an ankle problem, but could be back for the huge game against...
Football.london Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash https://t.co/PqU6aUtbCm https://t.co/7SIPdYz9to 2 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash https://t.co/EEP2rjdKr0 https://t.co/VXPpzPdJBu 2 hours ago

Dream_ChelseaFC

ChelseaFC News Football: Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash https://t.co/FFiCjQjPim #ChelseaFC 2 hours ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash https://t.co/MnqYGTfNOw via @NewsNowUK 2 hours ago

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash https://t.co/fuZ6fusMit #THFC #COYS 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.