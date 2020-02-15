Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kansas vs. Baylor odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions by model on 54-30 run

Kansas vs. Baylor odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions by model on 54-30 run

CBS Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kansas vs. Baylor matchup 10,000 times.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: #1 Baylor Men's Basketball Team To Take On #3 Kansas With Winning Streak On The Line

#1 Baylor Men's Basketball Team To Take On #3 Kansas With Winning Streak On The Line 01:44

 Some say the Baylor men's basketball team's winning streak may be on the line when they host #3 Kansas Saturday.

Recent related news from verified sources

North Carolina vs. Virginia odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 15 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's UNC vs. Virginia matchup 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SBRSportsPicks

SBR Sports Picks 🏀 Kansas vs Baylor ➡️ #NCAAB #BettingPicks 3️⃣ Keys for the Kansas to Upset Baylor 🏀 NCAAB Live Odds and Line Hist… https://t.co/uSGDuqNKWH 20 hours ago

Joshua_Scott75

Joshua Scott RT @SInow: The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears. Who are the sharps backing? https… 21 hours ago

sportbytes

🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Kansas vs. Baylor: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, basketball game, time, preview… https://t.co/e2czXL3wI3 23 hours ago

FX_Butterfly

BUtterflyFX 🦋 RT @dacmillero: Kansas vs. Baylor: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, basketball game, time, preview https://t.co/YdWEOORadi via @… 1 day ago

SInow

Sports Illustrated The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears. Who are the sharps b… https://t.co/HzSnM0dTvN 1 day ago

CATSports933

CATSports 93 3 The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears. What's the betting li… https://t.co/sjGssEJT4B 1 day ago

JaimeEisner

Jaime Eisner RT @SIGambling: The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears. What's the betting line and… 1 day ago

SIGambling

SI Gambling The game of the day on Saturday is a battle between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Baylor Bears. What's the betting l… https://t.co/zn7BhzsJ6N 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.