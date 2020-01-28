Global  

Giovani Lo Celso escapes red card after VAR check for late tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Giovani Lo Celso escapes red card after VAR check for late tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

talkSPORT Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Giovani Lo Celso escaped a red card for a horror tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Saturday’s derby clash. The Chelsea captain tackled the Tottenham midfielder, who then caught him late with his studs. Despite a lengthy VAR check, which showed Lo Celso’s studs connecting with Azpilicueta’s right foot, the Argentina international was not even booked. […]
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Tottenham

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Tottenham 01:17

 A look at the stats behind Chelsea's premier league clash against Tottenham.

