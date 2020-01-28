Giovani Lo Celso escapes red card after VAR check for late tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham clash
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Giovani Lo Celso escaped a red card for a horror tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Saturday’s derby clash. The Chelsea captain tackled the Tottenham midfielder, who then caught him late with his studs. Despite a lengthy VAR check, which showed Lo Celso’s studs connecting with Azpilicueta’s right foot, the Argentina international was not even booked. […]
