Giovani Lo Celso escapes red card after VAR check for late tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Saturday, 22 February 2020

Giovani Lo Celso escaped a red card for a horror tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Saturday's derby clash. The Chelsea captain tackled the Tottenham midfielder, who then caught him late with his studs. Despite a lengthy VAR check, which showed Lo Celso's studs connecting with Azpilicueta's right foot, the Argentina international was not even booked.


