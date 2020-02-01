Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Confirmed: The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for Southampton

Confirmed: The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for Southampton

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Confirmed: The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for SouthamptonSouthampton v Aston Villa | We're live at St Mary's as Dean Smith looks for a first win on the road since New Year's Day - here's the team Smith's gone with, including a return for Tyrone Mings.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Smith: The performances were terrible

Smith: The performances were terrible 01:33

 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says some players have 'played themselves out of the team' for the League Cup final, following a disappointing defeat at Southampton.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Smith questions pen decision [Video]Smith questions pen decision

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith thinks the VAR decision for Tottenham's penalty wasn't 'clear and oblivious'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:34Published

Smith unhappy with decisions [Video]Smith unhappy with decisions

Dean Smith felt a number of decisions went against his Aston Villa side in their 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Some of my team have played way out of EFL Cup final' - furious Villa boss Smith

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says that some of his players have "played their way out" of next Sunday's EFL Cup final after defeat at Southampton.
BBC News

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith's furious denial over John Terry bust-up claims - report

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith's furious denial over John Terry bust-up claims - reportThe Aston Villa manager wasn't in the mood for speculation about the wrongly reported incident
Sutton Coldfield Observer

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.