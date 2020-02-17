Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Fresh Liverpool stance puts Man Utd in pole position to seal deal for Dortmund ace

Fresh Liverpool stance puts Man Utd in pole position to seal deal for Dortmund ace

Team Talk Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Liverpool's summer transfer stance appears to have given Manchester United the green light to complete a move for a Dortmund star.

The post Fresh Liverpool stance puts Man Utd in pole position to seal deal for Dortmund ace appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool storm ahead of Man Utd for Norwich ace after imposing display

Liverpool are frontrunners to sign an outstanding Norwich talent, according to reports The post Liverpool storm ahead of Man Utd for Norwich ace after...
Team Talk

One deal that will transform Man Utd with Fernandes; Liverpool fans nervy

One Man Utd fan proposes how to get the best out of Bruno Fernandes, while Liverpool fans are nervy ahead of the clash with Atletico Madrid The post One deal...
Team Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rickifeco123

LifeOf Quan Chase RT @TEAMtalk: And then there was one, or is there... 🤔 https://t.co/UitqCaxjIm 4 hours ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk And then there was one, or is there... 🤔 https://t.co/UitqCaxjIm 4 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Fresh Liverpool stance puts Man Utd in pole position to sign Dortmund ace - https://t.co/hQtV2j6RS2 https://t.co/IgF6trszvD 7 hours ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Things appear to be getting much clearer in the race to sign Jadon Sancho... 😮 https://t.co/UitqCaxjIm 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.