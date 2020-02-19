Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Cesc Fabregas took to Twitter to celebrate Marcos Alonso’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon. The Spanish defender has found his first-team opportunities limited under Frank Lampard in the Premier League this season. The former Real Madrid full-back was making just his seventh start of the Premier League season […]



The post Cesc Fabregas sends message to Marcos Alonso after Chelsea FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

