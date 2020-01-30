Global  

Giroud, Alonso score as Chelsea beats Tottenham 2-1 in EPL

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso have marked rare starts for Chelsea by scoring in a 2-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League
Recent related videos from verified sources

'No way Chelsea will sell Giroud to Spurs' [Video]'No way Chelsea will sell Giroud to Spurs'

Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea will let Olivier Giroud join Tottenham and he says Lazio are making a 'big move' for the striker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LONDON (AP) — Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso marked rare starts for Chelsea by scoring in a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday, keeping their team in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24Football.londonBelfast TelegraphHindu

Chelsea show up Jose Mourinho and Tottenham to seize top four advantage

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso saw the Blues move four points clear of their rivals in the race for the top four
Independent Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFootball.londonSeattle Times

