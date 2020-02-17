Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3WWE SmackDown on FOX set up many meaningful moments for Super ShowDown. Naomi defeated Carmella to earn a shot for the SmackDown Women's Championship as well as Goldberg spearing The Fiend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Top WWE RAW and SmackDown moments of the week: 2/10-2/14

Top WWE RAW and SmackDown moments of the week: 2/10-2/14Check out the top moments from this week's WWE Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Goldberg spears The Fiend, Bella Twins announced for Hall of Fame class

The legend put a crack in the near-invincible aura of the WWE universal champion
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.