Confirmed: The Aston Villa team Dean Smith has picked for Southampton

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Southampton v Aston Villa | We're live at St Mary's as Dean Smith looks for a first win on the road since New Year's Day - here's the team Smith's gone with, including a return for Tyrone Mings. Southampton v Aston Villa | We're live at St Mary's as Dean Smith looks for a first win on the road since New Year's Day - here's the team Smith's gone with, including a return for Tyrone Mings. 👓 View full article

