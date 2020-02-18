Global  

The WBC heavyweight belt and TWO other titles on the line for Tyson Fury’s rematch against Deontay Wilder

Saturday, 22 February 2020
Deontay Wilder puts his WBC heavyweight belt on the line tonight ahead of his hotly-anticipated rematch with Tyson Fury, but two other titles are also being fought for. Ring Magazine has put their iconic strap on the table, while Tyson Fury’s mythical lineal honour is also up for grabs. The Ring puts their award on […]
 Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch. The pair kicked off their final media event with a shoving match ahead of Saturday’s contest. When that eventually died down and...

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton..

Why Wilder and Fury are boxing's ultimate showmen

Before Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, BBC Sport explores why the two heavyweights are the ultimate boxing showmen.
'Never bet against a puncher' - Wilder v Fury II predictions

Ten former world champions make their predictions for Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder. Tweet us yours via #bbcboxing.
