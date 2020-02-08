Global  

Six Nations 2020: Italy 0-17 Scotland - Hogg, Harris & Hastings with tries

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Scotland run in three tries against Italy in Rome to earn their first win in six games in the Six Nations and ease the pressure on head coach Gregor Townsend.
England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland [Video]England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland

England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6 and relaunch their Guinness Six Nations title quest.

Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland [Video]Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Hogg sets Scotland on way to Six Nations win over Italy

BBC News

Six Nations: Stuart Hogg scores Scotland's first try against Italy

Watch as Stuart Hogg scores a brilliant solo try - Scotland's first of the 2020 Six Nations - during a 17-0 victory against Italy.
BBC Sport

MattySportsNews

Matty's Sports News #RugbyUnion Six Nations: Italy 0 - 17 Scotland https://t.co/SQWfWGnWLF 1 minute ago

MilanPrinc

Princ Milan RT @guardian_sport: Stuart Hogg’s solo effort leads Scotland to hard-fought victory against Italy https://t.co/bWWYhpEoiE 1 minute ago

Rugbyworldmag

Rugby World There were very few highlights in Italy 0-17 Scotland, but Hogg's scorching try was the moment of the match.… https://t.co/wdugOcLhyw 2 minutes ago

Proudscot27Mac

Lorna Mac Murdoch RT @BBCSportScot: FT: Italy 0-17 Scotland Scots secure first win in this year's Six Nations Follow live text and radio commentary https… 3 minutes ago

AlaynaCzech

depression is 2020 RT @BBCSportScot: Scotland beat hosts Italy 17-0 for maiden Six Nations win 🏉 ➡️https://t.co/LG4NQlO3H2 https://t.co/5xQIXnI45y 3 minutes ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport Italy 0 Scotland 17 as Stuart Hogg inspires Gregor Townsend's men to first Six Nations win of the year… https://t.co/lfthWpILSq 3 minutes ago

topofthemoonGW

Kevin Millar Until this season's Six Nations Italy had only been held scoreless 3 times in 100 games (twice by France and once b… https://t.co/5RWCpCWH67 3 minutes ago

hellogadget_st

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: #RugbyUnion #Sport #FranceRugby #ItalyRugby Six Nations RESULTS: Scotland cruise to victory over Italy in Rome ahead of crunc… 4 minutes ago

