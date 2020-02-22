WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: WWE Elimination Chamber 2010 (Full Match)

ferro_man RT @SUPERZOMGBBQ: I point this out, because neither the WWE or Universal Championship will be defended at elimination chamber. There will… 22 seconds ago Steven Lee ♌🏈🏀🎮😎 @OMGITSAlexsi @WrestleMania @Goldberg @WWERomanReigns From what I understand they replaced it with a tag team champ… https://t.co/3MOvxE5Fcz 7 minutes ago JBStrip2008 Why isn't @DashWilderWWE and @ScottDawsonWWE in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match? I'd… https://t.co/WvrUGmqB0v 8 minutes ago Wrestleview.com WWE Tag Team chanpionship Elimination Chamber match announced, updated card for Elimination Chamber. https://t.co/c9eoaql1Fy 9 minutes ago Colton House 🦖 RT @heelmadison: I still think they should have booked a Elimination Chamber match to determine a #1 contender for the WWE Universal Champi… 18 minutes ago Metal Madness @jessithebuckeye First they advertise the elimination chamber for the no.1 contender match for the universal champi… https://t.co/reFeIFskaT 22 minutes ago JB I point this out, because neither the WWE or Universal Championship will be defended at elimination chamber. There… https://t.co/Bj5wVPXsm3 23 minutes ago Madison Hall I still think they should have booked a Elimination Chamber match to determine a #1 contender for the WWE Universal… https://t.co/onOpcFzcLf 23 minutes ago