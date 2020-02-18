Global  

Frank Lampard left seething again at yet another VAR howler

Frank Lampard left seething again at yet another VAR howler

Team Talk Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard was left lambasting VAR again after Chelsea's impressive 2-1 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

0
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake

Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake 00:46

 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the VAR mistake that saw Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso escape punishment for his challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta is simply “not good enough”.

Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United [Video]Lampard questions 'confusing' VAR after Chelsea lose 2-0 to Manchester United

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard rues "confusing" VAR after 2-0 loss to Manchester United. Lampard insisted Harry Maguire should have been sent off before he scored the second goal at Stamford Bridge...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Sport24.co.za | Lampard puts VAR in dock after Lo Celso gets away with 'leg breaker'

Frank Lampard blasted VAR on Saturday after Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was not sent off for a "leg breaker" stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta.
News24 Also reported by •Football.londonBBC NewsIndependent

Frank Lampard says Giovanni Lo Celso incident a ‘bad advert’ for VAR and PGMOL statement is ‘not good enough’

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says he wants VAR to work but believes the failure to send Tottenham man Giovanni Lo Celso off at Stamford Bridge further questions...
talkSPORT

