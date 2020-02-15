How to watch Louisville vs. North Carolina: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

John Lewis WDRB How to watch Louisville basketball vs. North Carolina https://t.co/YgGiy8PM2O via @WDRBNews 1 hour ago

ATSSTATS.com North Carolina Tarheels vs Louisville Cardinals Prediction 22220 https://t.co/2GcSluWg9p via @YouTube #makemoney… https://t.co/ogAnwIcSpj 3 hours ago

WDRB News How to watch Louisville's game this afternoon vs. North Carolina: https://t.co/wglNjPUKDV https://t.co/rYmkDTbnfh 3 hours ago

WDRB Sports How to watch Louisville's game this afternoon vs. North Carolina: https://t.co/rVYxuFOZMr https://t.co/hgofoRoRtp 3 hours ago

J hammons Games to watch Saturday. Tennessee @ #13 Auburn #3 Kansas @ #1 Baylor Wofford @ Furman #19 Marquette @ Providence… https://t.co/U59imZs5dd 13 hours ago

Tar Heel Hive UNC at Louisville: Three Things to Watch — Tar Heel Blog #GoHeels #TarHeels https://t.co/ei6LUDdOtU https://t.co/QcgUdTmNkg 19 hours ago

nano jenab Today NCAA College Baseball Live 2020 Alabama St. vs Alabama Wright St. vs Louisville Coppin St. vs Navy High Poi… https://t.co/EShBY8f0oe 3 days ago