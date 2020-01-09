Global  

‘Stockley Park is a comedy club’ – Adrian Durham in furious VAR rant after Lo Celso escapes red in Chelsea vs Tottenham

talkSPORT Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Adrian Durham has branded VAR ‘a total and utter joke’ and says the referee HQ Stockley Park is ‘a comedy club’ after another farcical afternoon for video technology. The talkSPORT host believes VAR has ‘achieved the impossible’ and got EVEN WORSE after Giovani Lo Celso escaped a red card for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta […]
News video: Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake

Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake 00:46

 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the VAR mistake that saw Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso escape punishment for his challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta is simply “not good enough”.

