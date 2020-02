LMillerandCo RT @WalesRugby: The reason Wales have been forced to change into unusual socks ahead of the game against France https://t.co/vg5MHcBR3J 31 minutes ago

rugbynews2020 The reason Wales have been forced to wear dark green socks against France today - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/KoMvvcjSDc 48 minutes ago

WalesOnline Rugby The reason Wales have been forced to change into unusual socks ahead of the game against France https://t.co/vg5MHcBR3J 1 hour ago

kevin ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ·ó ¬ó ³ó ¿ @AbolishWestmin You have made my week. For some reason iv been getting quite upset at these right-wing outsiders wa… https://t.co/OwuZqmgoEu 2 days ago