Leicester City 0-0 Manchester City live: Iheanacho and Fuchs start, James on bench

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Live build-up, updates, analysis and reaction from the King Power Stadium as third-placed Leicester City host second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.
News video: Manchester City CEO says allegations untrue and

Manchester City CEO says allegations untrue and "about politics" 01:42

 Mancester City CEO says allegations against the club are "simply not true"

Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City [Video]Premier League match preview: Leicester v Man City

At the stats ahead of Leicester's Premier League clash with Man City.

Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain [Video]Guardiola confident City will clear their name, says he'll remain

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City's two-year ban from European competitions will be overturned.

Leicester City v Manchester City live: Build-up and team news from the King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Manchester City live: Build-up and team news from the King Power StadiumLive build-up, updates, analysis and reaction from the King Power Stadium as third-placed Leicester City host second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League
Brendan Rodgers provides Wilfred Ndidi injury update ahead of Leicester City v Manchester City

Brendan Rodgers provides Wilfred Ndidi injury update ahead of Leicester City v Manchester CityLeicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has missed the draws against Chelsea and Wolves with soreness in his knee following surgery on his meniscus in the middle...
Tweets about this

TrillaDaKing

☠TheManInYourMirror☠ RT @D9INE_ARCHIVES: ⚽️ Leicester vs Manchester City | Aguero (PENALTY MISSED!!!) 62' #LEIMCI https://t.co/UvJ43rZDU5 19 seconds ago

stuffman4sure

Harddon RT @MEDIOVON: To the Leicester fans who are Booing Riyad #Mahrez: Just remember without his goals and Assists in the Championship and tha… 39 seconds ago

nattyroons

Captain Fantastic8 With The Help Of All The Match Officials & The FA (Who Are On Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Pay Roll) Gabriel… https://t.co/DWThxxL0hT 49 seconds ago

SkySportsPL

Sky Sports Premier League Manchester City strengthened their hold on second place in the Premier League with victory at Leicester, which move… https://t.co/NGmdAoPQcE 50 seconds ago

newinformers

Football Spotlight Leicester City vs. Manchester City – Football Match Report – February 22, 2020 – ESPN https://t.co/xf1y9n4NjD https://t.co/NltNDa7S7p 52 seconds ago

bb00504

มะม่วงยำปลากรอบ RT @utdarena: Manchester City attempted 20 crosses against Leicester City with only two successes. From open play they attempted 13 crosses… 1 minute ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus nets late winner after more VAR farce https://t.co/Oq20wP8TLa https://t.co/OnlvHGGFS2 1 minute ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Gabriel Jesus spares Agüero blushes to leave Manchester City clear of Leicester https://t.co/WwBOUvwrWo https://t.co/Sg8TV3gMpA 1 minute ago

