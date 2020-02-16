Leicester City 0-0 Manchester City live: Iheanacho and Fuchs start, James on bench

☠TheManInYourMirror☠ RT @D9INE_ARCHIVES: ⚽️ Leicester vs Manchester City | Aguero (PENALTY MISSED!!!) 62' #LEIMCI https://t.co/UvJ43rZDU5 19 seconds ago Harddon RT @MEDIOVON: To the Leicester fans who are Booing Riyad #Mahrez: Just remember without his goals and Assists in the Championship and tha… 39 seconds ago Captain Fantastic8 With The Help Of All The Match Officials & The FA (Who Are On Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Pay Roll) Gabriel… https://t.co/DWThxxL0hT 49 seconds ago Sky Sports Premier League Manchester City strengthened their hold on second place in the Premier League with victory at Leicester, which move… https://t.co/NGmdAoPQcE 50 seconds ago Football Spotlight Leicester City vs. Manchester City – Football Match Report – February 22, 2020 – ESPN https://t.co/xf1y9n4NjD https://t.co/NltNDa7S7p 52 seconds ago มะม่วงยำปลากรอบ RT @utdarena: Manchester City attempted 20 crosses against Leicester City with only two successes. From open play they attempted 13 crosses… 1 minute ago SportsGridUK Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus nets late winner after more VAR farce https://t.co/Oq20wP8TLa https://t.co/OnlvHGGFS2 1 minute ago SportsGridUK Gabriel Jesus spares Agüero blushes to leave Manchester City clear of Leicester https://t.co/WwBOUvwrWo https://t.co/Sg8TV3gMpA 1 minute ago