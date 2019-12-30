Global  

Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward scores on 1,000th senior appearance

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo marks his 1,000th senior appearance by scoring in Juventus' Serie A game with SPAL on Saturday.
Lionel Messi praises ‘predator’ Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus scoring streak

Lionel Messi praises ‘predator’ Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus scoring streakCristiano Ronaldo has scored in 11 successive Serie A games for Juventus as he looks to continue his remarkable scoring record
Daily Star

SPAL 1-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in win to equal Serie A record in 1,000th game

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for an 11th successive Serie A game on his 1,000th senior appearance as leaders Juventus defeat bottom side SPAL.
BBC Sport


