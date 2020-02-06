2020 Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns captain Sophie Devine scores another half-century to secure opening victory against Sri Lanka
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () The hits keep coming for Sophie Devine.The White Ferns captain has continued her incredible batting form by smashing an unbeaten 75 runs in New Zealand's first Group A match at the Women's T20 World Cup at the WACA in Perth.Thanks...
