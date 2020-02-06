Global  

2020 Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns captain Sophie Devine scores another half-century to secure opening victory against Sri Lanka

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
2020 Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns captain Sophie Devine scores another half-century to secure opening victory against Sri LankaThe hits keep coming for Sophie Devine.The White Ferns captain has continued her incredible batting form by smashing an unbeaten 75 runs in New Zealand's first Group A match at the Women's T20 World Cup at the WACA in Perth.Thanks...
