Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II: 'He wants to make a statement' - Meet Tyson Fury's stylist

BBC Sport Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
What's it like to be Tyson Fury's tailor? Meet Nav Salimian, the man behind some of Tyson Fury's most iconic suits.
Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

 Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in...

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOX

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury make weight and begin final preparation for their massive title fight on Feb. 22 | PBC on FOXHeavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and Lineal Champion Tyson Fury clear the final hurdle of weighing in and now are making final preparations for their February...
UFC superstar Conor McGregor posts a typical tweet after watching Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s fiery press conference

Conor McGregor made an explosive return to competition this year when he obliterated UFC legend Donald Cerrone in January. Following his return, the next big...
