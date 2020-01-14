Joe scores 21 in return as Arkansas snaps 5-game skid, 78-68
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, beating Missouri, 78-68. Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas’ losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of […]
LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With
National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the
2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Heisman Trophy winner..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:23Published