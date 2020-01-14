Joe scores 21 in return as Arkansas snaps 5-game skid, 78-68

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, beating Missouri, 78-68. Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas' losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of […]


