Joe scores 21 in return as Arkansas snaps 5-game skid, 78-68

Seattle Times Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 21 points in his first game in three weeks and Arkansas snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday, beating Missouri, 78-68. Joe (knee) was absent from all five of Arkansas’ losses, sending the Razorbacks (17-10, 5-9 SEC) from likely prospect for the NCAA Tournament to near the bottom of […]
Last-second tip-in lifts Mississippi State over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Abdul Ado’s tip-in with 0.6 seconds left lifted Mississippi State to a 78-77 win over Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Mason Jones,...
Seattle Times

